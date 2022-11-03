Opposition protests against decision to omit ‘Centre-State relations’ from Parliamentary Panel on Home’s agenda

Panel’s agenda published on October 21 lists six subjects, as decided under the aegis of the new chairperson

Panel’s agenda published on October 21 lists six subjects, as decided under the aegis of the new chairperson

At a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, according to the sources, members of the Opposition protested against the decision to drop Centre-State relations from the agenda of deliberations for the coming year.

A bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat in October lists six subjects — Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms, Border Management, Disaster Management, Functioning of Union Territories, Implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes and projects in North Eastern States, and Challenges to internal security and India’s preparedness.

Centre-State relations, according to the members, was on the table before the committee’s recent reshuffle in September this year. At the panel’s meeting on August 1, the committee members, as per the minutes of the meeting, acknowledged the fact that Centre-State relations is an important issue though the discussion on it was deferred to continue with the deliberations on prison reforms. In the reshuffle, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi was replaced as the chairperson by BJP MP Brijlal (Uttar Pradesh).

It is well within the remit of a reconstituted panel to decide the agenda afresh. On October 18, the panel met for the first time under its new chairperson. According to sources, TMC members wrote a letter to the chairperson, urging him to include the Centre-State relations in the listed agenda. However, this advice was not taken into account and the topic was missing in the bulletin published on October 21.

Omitting the crucial issue has created a debate among panel members on Thursday. While TMC member Derek O’Brien flagged the issue, he was also supported by Congress, BJD and JD (U) members. The Centre-State issue has been a contentious problem, with the opposition regularly accusing the government of undermining it by trying to impose policy decisions on the State. In the latest move, which is emblematic of the problem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised that the police uniform across the States should be common. The West Bengal government in particular has had several run-ins with the Union government on various schemes that are partially funded by the Centre.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. O’Brien said, “The BJP government one day at a time is destroying the federal structure enshrined in our Constitution, which is why they are afraid of even discussing it,” he said.