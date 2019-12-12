Opposition protest against I&B Ministry advisory in the backdrop of Assam violence

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a one-page advisory to television channels on Wednesday evening asking them to exercise caution ensuring that nothing that incites violence is telecast. The Opposition objected to the advisory likening it to Emergency era censorship, coming in the backdrop of the ongoing violence in Assam on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The advisory does not explicitly refer to the Assam violence or the protests related to the CAB. Signed by Ministry Director Amit Katoch, it states that from time to time the Ministry has issued advisories asking the channels to strictly adhere to the “Programme and Advertising Codes” as prescribed in the “Cable Television Networks (Regulation) ACT, 1995.”

Reiterating the provisions in the Act, the advisory asks news channels to be cautious regarding any content which, “is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation.”

The Opposition has protested against the advisory with Assam and Tripura engulfed in violent protests over passage of the CAB in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The contentious legislation eases the procedure for non-Muslim communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to seek Indian Citizenship. Assam is up in arms over the Bill, which it says violates the Assam Accord and fears are mounting of further immigration from Bangladesh changing the demographic make-up of Assam and Tirpura.

“By issuing this advisory, is the Government actually ordering the Media to not show protests against the #CAB ? After internet ban, this is Media ban. Repression at any cost. Condemnable to say the least,” Congress leader Pranav Jha said in a tweet.

Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’ Brien equated it with 1975 Emergency. “Information and Broadcasting Ministry advisory to TV channels tantamount to media censorship. Stop intimidating the media. A second emergency,” he said in a tweet.