National

Opposition leaders to meet President over Delhi riots probe

Opposition leaders like Congress’ Ahmed Patel, CPI’s D Raja, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, DMK’s Kanimozhi and RJD’s Manoj Jha will meet the president on Thursday to highlight their concerns over the probe into the Delhi riots, a senior leader told PTI.

The leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 12:30 pm, Raja confirmed.

“We will submit a memorandum regarding the Delhi police’s investigation and inquiry into the Delhi riots and how they are handling the inquiry.

“We will also explain to him what is happening and seek his intervention,” said the CPI general secretary.

In a recent supplementary chargesheet, the Delhi Police, citing statements of those arrested, had named Yechury along with other activists in the case.

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 10:29:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/opposition-probe-delhi-riots/article32626859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story