Opposition pounces on Hosabale’s comments on wealth inequality to attack government 

Congress claims credit for forcing RSS to see the reality of “two Indias”

Sobhana K. Nair New Delhi
October 04, 2022 01:55 IST

Dattatreya Hosabale. File. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Latching onto RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement on the state of Indian economy, the Opposition parties attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, blaming it for the increasing wealth gap in the country.

Mr. Hosabale while speaking at a webinar organised by the RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday had said, “Even when India has managed to be among the top six economies in the world, we can’t say all is well. 1% of the rich population in India holds 20% of the country’s wealth, while the other 50% has 13% of wealth. We must do something about this economic inequality.” 

His comments coincidentally are similar to the pitch raised by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who since his “Two Indias” speech in Lok Sabha in February this year, has been repeating this in all his public addresses.

The Congress credited itself for finally forcing the RSS to face the reality. In a tweet, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Look at the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Those who divide the country and spread poison in the society, today are raising the issue of poverty, unemployment and inequality in a bid to increase their reach.”

In a satirical comment, party’s Tamil Nadu MP Karti Chidambram said, “Unemployment? Rising Income inequality? How can this be under the governance of the Vishwaguru? I am sure the learned general secretary of RSS is ill informed.”

Trinamool Congress’ party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’ Brien said that the Opposition has been exposing the “incompetent Prime Minister” for the past few years both inside and outside the Parliament. “With every passing week and month, they will all wake up and smell the coffee. The stench of economic decay is getting unbearable,” he said.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H. D. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Hosabale’s statement that economic inequality, poverty and unemployment are very dangerous holds a mirror to the present condition in India besides raising big questions over claims of Achche Din by the Union government. “I am shocked at the statistics provided by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. 23 crore people are earning less that ₹375 per day while one industrialist is making ₹42 crore per hour and ₹6,000 crore per week!!,” he tweeted.

Elaborating further, Mr. Kumaraswamy added that one does not require special expertise to say who have flourished in the past eight years of BJP rule and who has lost everything. “Mr. Hosabale himself has said that 20 crore people are living below poverty line and 4 crore youth are unemployed. Then who became rich in the last 8 years?” he questioned.

