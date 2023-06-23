Opposition party huddle in Patna opportunistic and riddled with contradictions, says BJP chief J. P. Nadda

June 23, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

BJP president J. P. Nadda on June 23 took potshot at Opposition party huddle in Patna indicating the association was opportunistic and riddled with contradictions.

“I was surprised as all Opposition party leaders are embracing each other and meeting in Patna on June 23. It reminded me of my childhood days as I had my birth and schooling in Patna. It is the same Lalu Prasad Yadav who was sent to jail for 22 months by Indira Gandhi, grandmother of Rahul Gandhi and it is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was sent to jail for 20 months by Mrs Gandhi,” said Mr. Nadda addressing a public meeting in Bhawanipatna, district headquarter town of Kalahandi.

“When I see the images of Rahul Gandhi being welcomed in Patna, I wonder how politics changed and where did they start and where did they land now,” he said

“Now, Uddhav Thackeray reached Patna. His father Hindu Samrat Balasahab Thackeray used to say he would never let Shiv Sena become Congress and he would rather close his shop if he had to align with Congress. Now, Bala Sahab Thackeray must be deriding himself that no one else, but his son has closed his shop. It is a strange politics,” said BJP president

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country a new political culture. He has rescued the country from dynastic and vote-bank politics and put it on development path. Now, we believe in report card politics. We have delivered what we had promised and we will surely deliver what we are promising now,” Mr. Nadda pointed.

Criticising the politics of Congress, he said, “Congress persons are completely illiterates today. They are trying to mislead people through their evil politics. They also speak of poverty. Now, the poverty level has come down below 10%. Despite COVID-19 and Ukraine-Russia war, India’s growth rate stood at 8.7%.” Similarly, India’s inflation rate was among lowest in the globe, BJP President said calling upon Congress leaders to participate in political discourse with statistics.

He also commented on recent visit of PM’s to US saying Mr. Modi wanted India to be recognised as developed nation, not developing nation in global stage and he was being praised by world leaders and economists for his leadership in the country.

Mr. Nadda also highlighted achievements in nine years of Modi Government. “It gives me immense pleasure to share that during past nine years Rs. 18 lakh crore has been spent on highway, railway and metro railways. This year, another Rs. 1 lakh crore is being spent. During past 9 years, the national highways have been expanded by 54,000 km and metro rail by 616 km,” he informed.

“Prior to 2014, only 5 km of railway line used to be laid per day and the speed has reached 14.3 km per day. Similarly, per day NH construction has gone past over 29 km from 12 km per day prior to 2014. During 70 years 74 airports were built while the Modi government has come up with 74 airports only in 9 years. It is picture of India which is getting transformed,” said Mr Nadda. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, also highlighted PM Modi’s visit to USA.

