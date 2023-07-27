ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday

July 27, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A view of India’s new Parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023. Leaders of various Opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will wear black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the treasury Bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no-confidence motion. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leaders of various Opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will wear black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the treasury Bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no-confidence motion.

Leaders of the Opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear a black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of Opposition in the morning.

The parties will chalk out their strategy on the no-confidence motion, moved through Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on it.

The Opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue, as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US