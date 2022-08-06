India

Opposition parties that indirectly helped BJP in the V-P polls have damaged own credibility, says Opposition candidate Margaret Alva 

UPA Vice Presidential Candidate Margaret Alva with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, NCP Leader Supriya Sule during the Vice Presidential Election at Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 06, 2022 22:25 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:25 IST

Opposition parties that directly or indirectly supported the BJP to derail the idea of a united Opposition have damaged their own credibility, former Rajasthan Governor and Opposition's joint candidate in the Vice-Presidential (V-P) election, Margaret Alva, said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets after the elections were declared, Ms. Alva congratulated her rival and VP-elect, Jagdeep Dhankar and thanked all the parties that supported her.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition. It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility," Ms. Alva said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though Ms. Alva didn't name any Opposition party or its leader, it was clear that the reference was about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sprang a surprise by announcing that the Trinamool Congress would be abstaining from voting.

Also Read
2022 Vice-President Election | Opposition in damage-control mode

Given Trinamool’s history of confrontation with Mr. Dhankar as the former Governor of West Bengal, Trinamool’s move to abstain wasn’t just a setback but also took away 36 votes (23 Lok Sabha and 13 Rajya Sabha members).

".@alva_margaret ran a spirited campaign and it was too bad the TMC didn’t support her. India will have to wait for its first woman Vice President," Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted, adding, "Incidentally, it was my ministerial duty to accompany Aung San Suu Kyi to meet with her friend Margaret Alva in Bengaluru in Nov 2012".

Undeterred by the results, Ms. Alva said, "This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue. Jai Hind".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...