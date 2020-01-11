Opposition parties spreading falsehood against CAA: Amit Shah

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for “spreading falsehood” against the CAA, which has created anarchy in the country.

“The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country,” he said.

Mr Shah hit out at the opposition parties while inaugurating various projects of Gujarat police in Gandhinagar, his parliamentary constituency, including the ‘Cyber Ashvast Project, VISWAS.’

During his speech after inauguration, he launched a scathing attack at other parties and alleged that the “falsehood” spread by the Opposition parties to create anarchy in the country.

He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communists to show him any provision in the CAA, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

Mr Shah singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee for their criticism on the CAA.

“Rahulbaba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act,” Mr. Shah said.

“Persecuted minorities have to come to India to save themselves. However, the previous governments did not give any facilities to these migrants thinking that it would make others unhappy,” he said, implying that the previous governments failed in providing citizenship to those persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Union Home Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to make the security of the country as number one priority of his government.

“Before Narendra Modi became the prime minister, there was no sense of fear in any country regarding the borders of India,” he said and added that after Mr Modi assumed office, the security status of our borders has changed.

“After Modi became PM, the security of the borders of our country became the top priority, which is why we see a change regarding the same today,” Mr. Shah said.

He added that surgical strike in PoK and air strike in Pakistan has made the country more secure from cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.