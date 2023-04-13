ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties slam deletion of Maulana Azad’s name from NCERT textbook

April 13, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

NCP, CPI(M) leaders ask why the ruling BJP is intent on deleting the name of India’s first Education Minister from the education system, noting that a scholarship named after Azad had also been discontinued

The Hindu Bureau

File photo shows Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is seen in this picture with the Prime Minister of Turkey. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Opposition parties have condemned the deletion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s name from a revised political science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

As The Hindu had reported on April 13, the reference to Maulana Azad, in the context of committee heads in the Constituent Assembly, had been dropped from a Class 11 NCERT textbook titled Indian Constitution at Work.

Right lessons: on the lack of professionalism in the NCERT’s deletions in textbooks  

“Maulana Azad was India’s first Education Minister and it is unfortunate that the BJP-led central government is erasing his name from our education system,” said Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party. Noting that the NCERT is a part of the government of India and the government at the Centre is currently led by the BJP, Mr. Crasto said, “The NCERT must clarify and answer the citizens of India why they have deleted the name of Maulana Azad in the new textbook when it was clearly mentioned in the old Class 11 NCERT political science textbook.” He added that the Minority Affairs Ministry had last year discontinued the Maulana Azad Fellowship, which was started in 2009 and provided financial help to students from six notified minorities for a period of five years..

Indian History Congress denounces changes in NCERT syllabi

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Outrageous to delete any reference to Maulana Azad from school textbooks. Such vengeful rewriting of history to create a false narrative...destroys the foundations of modern India inevitably negating all civilisational advances.” He added, “Maulana Azad was a pre-eminent freedom fighter... Served as India’s first education minister laying foundations that produced some of the world’s finest minds.”

