Opposition parties slam Bhagwat for remarks on reservation

Opposition leaders on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being an organisation with an “anti-Dalit mindset” after RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat sought a “harmonious conversation” on the issue of reservation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked the RSS to shed its “anti-reservation mindset,” while the Congress asserted that Mr. Bhagwat’s statement had exposed the “anti-Dalit-backward face” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the RSS.

Responding to the criticism, the RSS contended that “an unnecessary political controversy was sought to be created as it supported reservation”.

BJP ally Ramdas Athawale, who is also the junior minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, asserted that there was no need to have a debate on reservation. Ms. Mayawati, however, said Mr. Bhagwat’s remarks created “suspicion and doubt”.

“The RSS saying that there should be open-hearted debate pertaining to reservation given to SC/ST/OBC, generates dangerous situation of doubt, which is not at all needed. Reservation is a humanitarian and constitutional provision, and disturbing it is injustice and improper. It would be better if the Sangh sheds its anti-reservation mindset,” Ms. Mayawati tweeted.

On Sunday, Mr. Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those favouring reservation and those opposing it. Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the same, he had said.

“The anti-Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader P.L. Punia, along with former BJP MP Udit Raj, who had joined the Congress just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, addressed a press conference where they alleged that whenever the BJP had come to power at the Centre, it had tried to review the basic structure of the Constitution.

“They [RSS-BJP] want to end reservation either in the name of reviewing the Constitution or starting a debate,” Mr. Punia told reporters.

“Starting with Golwalkarji [RSS ideologue M.S. Golwalkar], several leaders used to say that there is no Indianness in the Indian Constitution,” asserted Mr. Raj.

Clarifying Mr. Bhagwat’s comments, the national communications head of the RSS, Arun Kumar, alleged that attempts were made to stoke an unnecessary controversy and claimed that the RSS chief had only suggested a dialogue to answer all the questions related to reservation.

“The Sangh has repeatedly cleared its stand on reservation. We support reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward castes and economically weaker sections,” Mr. Kumar said.