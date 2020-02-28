Opposition parties seek President’s intervention

In a joint letter to President Ramnath Kovind, the AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, NCP and the Lok Tantrik Janata Dal have sought his intervention to ensure that FIRs are filed immediately against all who had made “provocative hate speeches” and those responsible for the Delhi riots.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, DMK Lok Sabha leader T.R. Baalu, RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj K Jha, NCP Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel and Lok Tantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav met on Friday morning to discuss the Delhi riots and the fallout. They had earlier sought time to meet the President but his office conveyed that he was not available till March 2.

“An immediate establishment of peace and a direction to the concerned authorities like Lt. Governor of Delhi who is directly answerable to you to ensure the speedy restoration of normalcy. And to ensure that FIR must be filed immediately against all who have made provocative hate speeches and the perpetrators of this violence must be brought to book,” says the joint memorandum.

The Congress met the President on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in the areas hit by violence, and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yechury said it was unfortunate that political parties had to appeal to the President of India to get an FIR registered against those who instigated riots. The parties had to take the abnormal course because no other option was available. “The Delhi Police is more interested in filing FIRs against civil activists who are providing relief for the victims of the riots like Harsh Mander and the actual perpetrators are going scot-free”.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh asked why the BJP was not taking action against those openly giving inflammatory speeches. “The court has taken the name of Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma and Anurag Thakur, then why no action is being taken by the BJP. Is any law and order left in this country. Their own MP Gautam Gambhir is demanding action against them, their allies are asking for action, but they are roaming freely”, he said.