India

Opposition parties misleading people over GST on packaged food items, their state govts part of GST council: BJP

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
PTI New Delhi July 18, 2022 19:24 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 19:47 IST

The BJP on Monday accused opposition parties of doing politics over the GST imposed on packaged food items like milk and cereal as it noted that state governments run by them were also part of the decision taken by the GST council.

BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi were deliberately misleading people by blaming the central government for the 5% Goods and Services Tax rate which kicked in from Monday on pre-packed and labelled food items such as milk, curd, cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The GST council takes these decisions after thorough deliberations with finance ministers of states, including where the opposition parties are in power, and finalise any rates unanimously, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Also Read
Kerala opposes 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items

While members of opposition parties support the decision in the meeting, their leaders mislead people outside, he said, claiming that this will backfire on them as people are aware of reality.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
India
state budget and tax
taxes and duties
food
Read more...