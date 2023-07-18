HamberMenu
Live

Political parties meet LIVE news | Opposition meeting to continue on day 2 in Bengaluru, with NDA gathering 38 parties for big splash in Delhi

Opposition meeting will continue for the second day in Bengaluru, while the NDA has planned a meeting with its alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi

July 18, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Opposition leaders' dinner meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Opposition leaders' dinner meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leaders of 26 parties from across India will huddle at a second conclave of the Opposition in Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18) to forge an electoral alliance for a battle against the NDA led by the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

The meeting on July 18 will begin at 11 a.m. Ahead of the meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner for leaders of Opposition parties. More than 50 leaders from different parties attended the meeting on Monday.

The upcoming meeting of Opposition parties will draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. This is the second time in the past two months that Bengaluru will host a number of political leaders since several of them gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting in Bengaluru follows the first such gathering in Patna last month to forge an anti-BJP political front. While this meeting was scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill State.

Party sources said that more meetings are likely to be held before arriving at a consensus on seat sharing, probable common programme and strategy to highlight the failure of the BJP government at the centre.

Meanwhile, a new, refurbished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is in the works, and its first outing is planned on July 18 with a meeting of the alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. Having told the Parliament earlier that he alone can take on the entire Opposition, why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting more than 30 parties together, asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 17.

Referring to the meeting of the NDA, Mr. Kharge claimed that the BJP is rattled by the Opposition unity and is seeking comfort in numbers.

  • July 18, 2023 08:20
    “Parties like CPM, Congress do not have any ideology”, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul on Bengaluru opposition meet

    West Bengal BJP MLA and general secretary Agnimitra Paul came down heavily on the CPM and the Congress party for sharing the stage with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the much anticipated second opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru.

    Agnimitra Paul alleged that parties like Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress do not have any ideology. She said that while they are opposing one another in West Bengal or in Kerala, they are having dinner together in Bengaluru. -ANI

  • July 18, 2023 08:19
    JJP chief Ajay Chautala to attend NDA meet in Delhi

    Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Ajay Singh Chautala and one more party member will attend the NDA meeting to be held in Delhi on Tuesday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here.

    Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said good coordination among alliance partners is necessary ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. -PTI

  • July 18, 2023 08:14
    Opposition to come up with name for alliance and common secretariat on Tuesday

    Taking the next step towards constructing a more cohesive alliance, the Opposition parties are aiming to set up a common secretariat drawing representatives from each party, which will act as the strategic nerve centre to guide their campaign against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A formal name for the alliance is also likely to be announced after Tuesday’s meeting in Bengaluru.

    It is learnt that the Opposition parties in the meeting will come up with sub-committees for various subjects, including one for communication, another for deciding and coordinating joint action programmes such as rallies and agitation.

    Read more:Opposition to come up with name for alliance and common secretariat on Tuesday

  • July 18, 2023 08:09
    Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda; returns to NDA

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to return to the NDA, BJP chief J P Nadda announced on Monday (July 17), hours after Mr. Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a day before the crucial meeting of the ruling coalition.

    “I met Chirag Paswanji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. I welcome him to the NDA family,” Mr. Nadda said on Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Mr. Paswan.

    Read more:Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda; returns to NDA

  • July 18, 2023 08:08
    Puducherry CM Rangasamy to attend NDA meeting in New Delhi on July 18

    Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will be attending a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

    National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J.P. Nadda has invited Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N. R Congress (AINRC), a constituent of NDA, for the meeting, said a source in AINRC.

    Read more:Puducherry CM Rangasamy to attend NDA meeting in New Delhi on July 18

  • July 18, 2023 08:07
    Invitation to Pawan Kalyan for NDA meet in Delhi hogs political limelight in Andhra Pradesh

    The BJP’s invitation to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to participate in the NDA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 18 brought into sharp focus the evolving political scenario in Andhra Pradesh vis-a-vis his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the BJP-JSP alliance struggled to make a significant headway against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the possibility of JSP teaming up with the TDP, which neither party has dismissed so far.

    Read more:Invitation to Pawan Kalyan for NDA meet in Delhi hogs political limelight in Andhra Pradesh

  • July 18, 2023 08:06
    Nadda terms opposition gathering as “selfish and hollow”

    The NDA’s big get together on July 18 in New Delhi, on the same day as an opposition meet in Bengaluru, will have the participation of 38 political parties, an event, BJP president J P Nadda said that was underpinned with nationalist ideology, in contrast to the opposition, which he termed as “hollow, based on selfishness, with neither leader nor good intentions.”

    Addressing a presser at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Nadda said, that the NDA “will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that.” The aim of consolidation, in the face of the Opposition’s moves to do the same very clearly stated.

    “The NDA is underpinned by the ideology of national interest and people’s welfare by taking along all sections of society,” said Mr Nadda, adding that it was in contrast to the opposition which “has been cobbled together with a selfish motive to protect these leaders from cases of corruption of more than ₹20 lakh crore during the UPA government,” he said. “This is just a good photo opportunity,” he added.

    Read more:NDA gathers 38 parties for big splash on Tuesday, Nadda terms opposition gathering as “selfish and hollow”

  • July 18, 2023 08:05
    Which parties attended the Opposition meeting on Monday?

    The parties who are part of the meeting include Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), J&K National Conference, Communist parties CPI and CPI(M), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner for the leaders on Monday and the guest list included former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Top News Today

