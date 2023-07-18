Political parties meet LIVE news | Opposition meeting to continue on day 2 in Bengaluru, with NDA gathering 38 parties for big splash in Delhi

The NDA’s big get together on July 18 in New Delhi, on the same day as an opposition meet in Bengaluru, will have the participation of 38 political parties, an event, BJP president J P Nadda said that was underpinned with nationalist ideology, in contrast to the opposition, which he termed as “hollow, based on selfishness, with neither leader nor good intentions.”
Addressing a presser at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Nadda said, that the NDA “will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that.” The aim of consolidation, in the face of the Opposition’s moves to do the same very clearly stated.
“The NDA is underpinned by the ideology of national interest and people’s welfare by taking along all sections of society,” said Mr Nadda, adding that it was in contrast to the opposition which “has been cobbled together with a selfish motive to protect these leaders from cases of corruption of more than ₹20 lakh crore during the UPA government,” he said. “This is just a good photo opportunity,” he added.
