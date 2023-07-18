Political parties meet LIVE news | Opposition meeting to continue on day 2 in Bengaluru, with NDA gathering 38 parties for big splash in Delhi

Opposition meeting will continue for the second day in Bengaluru, while the NDA has planned a meeting with its alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi

July 18, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

Leaders of 26 parties from across India will huddle at a second conclave of the Opposition in Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18) to forge an electoral alliance for a battle against the NDA led by the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

The meeting on July 18 will begin at 11 a.m. Ahead of the meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner for leaders of Opposition parties. More than 50 leaders from different parties attended the meeting on Monday.

The upcoming meeting of Opposition parties will draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. This is the second time in the past two months that Bengaluru will host a number of political leaders since several of them gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting in Bengaluru follows the first such gathering in Patna last month to forge an anti-BJP political front. While this meeting was scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill State.

Party sources said that more meetings are likely to be held before arriving at a consensus on seat sharing, probable common programme and strategy to highlight the failure of the BJP government at the centre.

Meanwhile, a new, refurbished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is in the works, and its first outing is planned on July 18 with a meeting of the alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. Having told the Parliament earlier that he alone can take on the entire Opposition, why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting more than 30 parties together, asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 17.

Referring to the meeting of the NDA, Mr. Kharge claimed that the BJP is rattled by the Opposition unity and is seeking comfort in numbers.