Opposition parties likely to meet soon to evolve strategy to fight Centre

New Delhi

03 June 2021 19:28 IST

The last meeting was in May 2020, when 22 parties met virtually, 50 days into lockdown

With friction between some States and the Centre on the rise, Opposition parties are likely to have a joint meeting soon to chalk out a strategy. The last such meeting was in May 2020, when 22 parties met virtually, 50 days into the lockdown.

Talks are on and so far no date has been picked. In the last few days, three Chief Ministers -- Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, have demanded rationalisation of the vaccine policy, demanding centralisation of the procurement and universally free vaccines.

The Supreme Court’s observations on Wednesday, calling the Centre’s paid COVID-19 vaccination policy for the 18-44 age group “arbitrary” and “irrational”, has added ammunition to the Opposition efforts to corner the Union government.

On a separate front, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is engaged in a head-on confrontation with the Centre over its decision to attach former State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay. In a four- page letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: “I sincerely hope that you do not want to damage the federal amity”. Her office made it a point to send a copy of the letter to all the Opposition leaders.

The Congress Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively, are protesting against the non- inclusion of the Congress ruled States in the eight-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the GST waiver on materials to fight the pandemic.

A senior Opposition leader said, “There are enough issues that need a joint deliberation and action. Senior leaders from all sides are in constant touch. For now, we are waiting for the report of the GoM on GST. We will take a call on when to meet once the report is submitted”.

Stand of 4 CMs

The looming question, however, is will Mr. Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal, TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, YSR Congress leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal join such an effort.

Sources said some efforts have been made to reach out to them but so far there had been no clear response from them.

Reacting to Mr. Patnaik’s letter to fellow Chief Ministers, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “It’s all very well for Odisha CM to write to all CMs,but why can’t he write to PM & persuade him? After all BJD has always supported BJP in Parliament for past 7 years. Several like-minded parties have already written to PM earlier asking for procurement of vaccines by Union Govt.”

CPI general secretary D. Raja said it was a critical hour and the Opposition should put up a united front. “The BJP is trying to divert attention from mismanagement of the pandemic by attacking the States. We need to unitedly fight this government.”