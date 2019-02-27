Opposition condemns ‘blatant politicisation’ of sacrifices of armed forces

Twenty-one Opposition parties on Wednesday paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack and condemned the "blatant politicisation" of sacrifices made by security personnel.

They also expressed "deep concern" over the safety of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was piloting the MiG 21 before it was lost while engaging with the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday morning. The Pakistan Army has claimed that the pilot is in their custody.

The Opposition parties stopped short of holding the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the prevailing security situation, which they discussed for more than three hours and signed a joint memorandum. Congress president Rahul Gandhi read it out to reporters.

Opposition leaders maintained a two-minute silence and praised the valour and bravery of the IAF personnel.

"The leaders observed that the Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an-all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," a statement read.