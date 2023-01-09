Opposition parties call out EC on remote voting proposal

January 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Opposition parties on Monday grilled the Election Commission officials on the remote voting proposal for migrant voters, alleging that it would discourage free and fair elections.

At a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi, the parties also questioned the EC logic that the new system would increase voting percentage.

Monday’s meeting was called to discuss the “status of the common electoral roll” for conducting elections, false declarations during the filing of nominations, and establishing parity between the minimum age of voting and contesting elections to Parliament, State Legislatures and local bodies.

However, according to sources, a significant part of the meeting was spent discussing the move to introduce multi-constituency remote electronic machines for migrant workers. The EC has called an all-party meeting on January 16 for consultations. The EC’s stand has been that the remote voting proposal would make democracy more inclusive and increase the voting percentage.

Members from five parties – the Congress, the DMK, the NCP, the Trinamool Congress, and the Shiv Sena, expressed serious concerns about the new system.

A DMK member said the proposed voting mechanism would go against the basic structure of the Constitution and discourage free and fair elections. “Nominees from political parties posted at every booth act as watchdogs guarding against any violations. Allowing [remote] polls across the country will deny opportunity to regional parties to send in their nominees to booths,” one of the members said.

A Congress member pointed out that the new system would be detrimental, especially for the smaller parties who might not be able to muster personnel beyond their respective States. A member on the condition of anonymity said, “The Election Commission’s justification for bringing the system is flawed. They claim that it will increase voting percentage; now South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat traditionally reports the lowest voting percentage, how many migrants really live there?”

The parties also expressed reservations about the EC’s plan to bring in a common electoral roll that can be used for elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, and local bodies. The Opposition members also pointed out that this would impinge on the federal rights of the States since the preparation of electoral rolls come under the exclusive domain of the State Election Commissions.