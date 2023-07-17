Opposition alliance trying to protect dynasties: BJP

July 17, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - Jaipur

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday claimed that Opposition parties were in the process of forming an alliance to “protect” their dynastic politics and that the UPA of Congress stood for “utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar” — oppression, favouritism and atrocities.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP’s “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign against the Congress government, he said that “the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’”.

The proposed coalition is not a “Patriotic Democratic Alliance” but a “Protection of Dynasties Alliance”, he said.

“All these people join the alliance to save their families while Modi works to take the country forward. We should understand this difference,” he said.

Calling the Congress a party of “mother-son-daughter”, Mr. Nadda said its government in Rajasthan is setting new records of corruption and has no right to be in power even for a minute. Except for the trio, all other leaders of the party — including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot — were on “contract” and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was on “sub-contract”, he charged.

Mr. Nadda named parties such as the JDU and the Samajwadi Party and said these were parties of dynasts and cannot give anything to each other.

At the event in Jaipur, Mr. Nadda launched the party's poll campaign to oust the Congress from power in Rajasthan. Assembly elections are due in the State by the year-end. This campaign will be run in the entire State.

He also launched a theme video that highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a “Fail Card” of the Congress-led State government.

He targeted the State government, saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor. He alleged that encouraging corruption and creating new records of corruption is the character of the Gehlot government.

He charged that the Congress government has worked towards the demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

The BJP chief called upon the people to defeat the Congress in the upcoming elections and form the BJP government to bring development in the state.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

In the programme, he met the widows of paramilitary jawans Manju Jat and Madhubala who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The widows had protested against the Congress government in March over their various demands.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the rape and murder of a girl in Karauli recently, the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last year, and the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Bikaner’s Khajuwala and other incidents.

Referring to the “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign, he said that Rajasthan will no longer tolerate such incidents.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State president C.P. Joshi, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia also addressed the programme.