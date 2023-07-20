Opposition outraged by Manipur viral video

July 20, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

As two-month-old visuals of two Kuki women in Manipur’s Thoubal district being paraded naked went viral on July 19, political leaders expressed outrage on social media platforms

In a late night tweet, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said she had spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh about the video.

“The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” tweeted Ms. Irani.

Her tweet followed after several Opposition leaders slammed the government for its silence.

Terming sexual violence against women “heart wrenching”, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said women and children had to bear the brunt of the violence in any society.

“We must all condemn the violence in one voice while furthering the efforts for peace in Manipur. Why have the Central Government and Prime Minister shut their eyes to the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?” asked Ms. Vadra on Twitter.

Questions PM’s silence

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Manipur in the last week of June, also questioned the Prime Minister’s silence.

“PM’s silence and inaction led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, referring to the common stand taken by the opposition bloc of INDIA or the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.

The Congress will also be moving an adjournment motion on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday and would insist on a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, ”PM Modi continues to remain silent even after this horrendous double engine horror. Silence reflects inhuman callousness. Such barbarism is criminal & abhorrent”.

“This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in the Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming very worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should be no place for people of such criminal nature in India,” Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar tweeted, “Shocking! Two helpless Kuki women gang-raped and paraded with video by majority community in Manipur. What were police and armed forces doing? Neither BJP Meitei-led Govt of Manipur nor Modi-AmitShah Central govt appear bothered at such beastly conduct!”

