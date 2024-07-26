GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition objects to BJP MP getting out-of-turn permission to speak in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar allowed BJP member to raise an issue at Zero Hour after denying the notices moved on the subject

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listened to BJP MP Iranna B. Kadadi in the House during the Monsoon session at Parliament House, in New Delhi on July 26, 2024.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listened to BJP MP Iranna B. Kadadi in the House during the Monsoon session at Parliament House, in New Delhi on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tempers were frayed in the Rajya Sabha on July 26 morning, when after declining notices — on alleged corruption in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) — moved by BJP MPs under Rule 267 which requires suspension of business to discuss the issue at hand, one of the movers was allowed to raise the issue during Zero Hour.

Iranna Kadadi, Brij Lal, Naresh Bansal and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP had given the notices. “All of them (notices) belonged to the ruling party. These notices ignore my directives which were explicit. There may be issues of great importance, many have been raised under 267 earlier (by the Opposition), I declined all of them. No issue which is otherwise of great urgency and contemporary relevance call for invocation of Rule 267. This invocation notwithstanding your feelings on the issue does not come up to the requirement of Rule 267,” Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said while rejecting the notices.

Valmiki corpn. scam: If anyone has to resign, it is Nirmala Sitharaman as banks come under her, says CM
ED coercing those questioned in Valmiki Corporation scam to name CM and DCM, allege Karnataka Ministers

However, he said Mr. Kadadi had been permitted to raise the matter as part of his Zero Hour mention. Congress members strongly objected to the move and pointed out that Mr. Kadadi’s name did not appear on the list of speakers for the Zero Hour.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said since Mr. Kadadi’s name was not on the list circulated, the Chair could allow him to speak on the issue some other day.

Mr. Dhankhar said that while giving his ruling on the notices under Rule 267, he had categorically informed multiple times that Mr. Kadadi had been allowed to raise the issue during the ongoing Zero Hour.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva requested that the Chairman permit other members too speak as well.

After the Zero Hour, Mr. Kadadi demanded that the Centre order an investigation into the syphoning of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation. He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government indulged in large-scale irregularities in funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. Over ₹180 crore had been illegally transferred to some banks in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, funds from the State government’s treasury, which was meant for the welfare for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, were also syphoned off, he alleged.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Rajya Sabha / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.