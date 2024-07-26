Opposition objects to BJP MP getting out-of-turn permission to speak in Rajya Sabha

Tempers were frayed in the Rajya Sabha on July 26 morning, when after declining notices — on alleged corruption in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) — moved by BJP MPs under Rule 267 which requires suspension of business to discuss the issue at hand, one of the movers was allowed to raise the issue during Zero Hour.

Iranna Kadadi, Brij Lal, Naresh Bansal and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP had given the notices. “All of them (notices) belonged to the ruling party. These notices ignore my directives which were explicit. There may be issues of great importance, many have been raised under 267 earlier (by the Opposition), I declined all of them. No issue which is otherwise of great urgency and contemporary relevance call for invocation of Rule 267. This invocation notwithstanding your feelings on the issue does not come up to the requirement of Rule 267,” Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said while rejecting the notices.

However, he said Mr. Kadadi had been permitted to raise the matter as part of his Zero Hour mention. Congress members strongly objected to the move and pointed out that Mr. Kadadi’s name did not appear on the list of speakers for the Zero Hour.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said since Mr. Kadadi’s name was not on the list circulated, the Chair could allow him to speak on the issue some other day.

Mr. Dhankhar said that while giving his ruling on the notices under Rule 267, he had categorically informed multiple times that Mr. Kadadi had been allowed to raise the issue during the ongoing Zero Hour.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva requested that the Chairman permit other members too speak as well.

After the Zero Hour, Mr. Kadadi demanded that the Centre order an investigation into the syphoning of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation. He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government indulged in large-scale irregularities in funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. Over ₹180 crore had been illegally transferred to some banks in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, funds from the State government’s treasury, which was meant for the welfare for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, were also syphoned off, he alleged.