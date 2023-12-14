15 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament amid demands for discussion on security breach

December 14, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Fifteen MPs from the Opposition were suspended from the Parliament on December 14 for the remainder of the Winter Session for “gross misconduct” as they demanded a discussion on the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. Fourteen of those suspended were from the Lok Sabha and Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

Members of Parliament in both Houses raised slogans demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah give a statement on the December 13 security breach from the public gallery.

Earlier in the day, TMC member Derek O’Brien was suspended for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct”. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Mr. O’Brien and warned him, asking the MP to leave the House.

Later, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard. The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that Mr. O’Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi first moved the motion to suspend members T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, S. Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Hibi Eden for the remainder of the session.

Later, Benny Behanan, V.K. Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, P.R. Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K. Subrahmanyam, S.R. Parthiban, S. Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore were suspended through another resolution.

The Lok Sabha was then adjourned for the day.

