Opposition MPs say they may disassociate with Waqf committee, protest Chair's 'unilateral' decisions

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition sources said they are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 5 and put forward their grievances

PTI

Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal | Photo Credit: ANI

Opposition MPs in the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) over its chairperson Jagdambika Pal's alleged unilateral decisions and attempts to "bulldoze" proceedings without giving them reasonable time to prepare.

Claiming that they have been "stonewalled" during the committee's proceedings, opposition MPs have written in their letter, which they circulated among themselves on Monday (November 4, 2024), to Mr. Birla that they may be forced to disassociate with the panel.

Jammat-e-Islami Hind opposes changes in Waqf Act

Opposition sources said they are likely to meet Mr. Birla on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) and put forward their grievances.

Opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, Congress's Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Sanjay Singh and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee among others, have written the joint letter addressed to the Speaker.

Opposition asks Minority Affairs Ministry to explain the consultative process that led to Waqf Bill 

They accused Mr. Pal, a seasoned BJP MP, of taking "unilateral decisions" on fixing the dates of sittings and at times for three consecutive days, and whom to call witnesses.

They said it is not practically possible for MPs to interact without preparation.

Asserting that the join committee of Parliament examining the Bill is like a mini Parliament, they said it should not be treated as a mere "ventilating chamber" to get the proposed legislation passed as desired by the government ignoring the due process.

Opposition members raise an array of objections to Waqf Amendment Bill 

The committee's proceedings have been marred by frequent protests from opposition members over a host of issues, while the BJP members have accused them of deliberately trying to scuttle its work.

Mr. Pal has rejected the charge that he has not allowed opposition members to air their views, asserting that he has ensured that everybody is heard.

