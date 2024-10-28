ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition members walk out of Waqf panel meet

Updated - October 28, 2024 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board

PTI

New Delhi, Oct 15 (ANI): Opposition MPs arrive for the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Bill, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Several opposition members walked out of the meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday (October 28, 2024), protesting against the presentation made by the Delhi Waqf board.

Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.

Also read | Tribal land usurped in the name of mosques, churches, VHP tells Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee

AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK's Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress' Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.

Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board without the Chief Minister's approval.

