Opposition members walk out of Waqf panel meet

Several opposition members walked out of the meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday (October 28, 2024), protesting against the presentation made by the Delhi Waqf board.

Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.

AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK's Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress' Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.

Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board without the Chief Minister's approval.