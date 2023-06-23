Opposition meeting in Patna live updates | ‘Going to defeat BJP together,’ says Rahul; Amit Shah calls it ‘a photo session’

The meeting of top Opposition leaders is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal among attendees; photo session underway in Patna, says Amit Shah

June 23, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Top leaders of Opposition parties began deliberations in Patna on Friday (June 23) to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the meeting, a basic outline and roadmap for Opposition unity are likely to be deliberated upon with the contentious issue of seat sharing and leadership questions to be avoided for now, sources said. According to sources, more than 30 leaders of 15 Opposition parties are attending the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders attending the first high-level Opposition meeting. Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are also present at the meeting.

Taking a jibe at the meeting, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said, “today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the Opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats.”

Live updates: