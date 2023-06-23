HamberMenu
Opposition meeting in Patna live updates | ‘Going to defeat BJP together,’ says Rahul; Amit Shah calls it ‘a photo session’

The meeting of top Opposition leaders is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal among attendees; photo session underway in Patna, says Amit Shah

June 23, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna on June 23, 2023.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top leaders of Opposition parties began deliberations in Patna on Friday (June 23) to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the meeting, a basic outline and roadmap for Opposition unity are likely to be deliberated upon with the contentious issue of seat sharing and leadership questions to be avoided for now, sources said. According to sources, more than 30 leaders of 15 Opposition parties are attending the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders attending the first high-level Opposition meeting. Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are also present at the meeting.

Taking a jibe at the meeting, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said, “today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the Opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats.”

Live updates:

  • June 23, 2023 14:27
    Opposition parties going to defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi

    Opposition parties are together going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said and claimed a battle was on between his party’s “’Bharat Jodo’ ideology and the BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ thinking”.

    Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, he asserted that a fight of ideologies was going on in India. “On the one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ thinking is on the other hand,” Mr. Gandhi said while addressing a large gathering of Congress workers and leaders at the party office in the Sadaqat Ashram area in Patna.

    That is why we have come here because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar, the former party chief said. “All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP,” he said. - PTI

  • June 23, 2023 14:16
    Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: BJP chief Nadda

    Referring to the opposition meeting in Patna, BJP president J.P. Nadda said that leaders who were jailed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency were now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi.

    Addressing a public meeting in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, Mr. Nadda said, “Strange things are happening in politics today. Leaders jailed by former PM Indira Gandhi have now joined hands with her grandson Rahul Gandhi.” He said Lalu Prasad was jailed for 22 months, while Nitish Kumar was behind the bars for 20 months during the period.

    “I saw Uddhav Thackeray reaching Patna to attend the opposition meeting. His father, ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackeray was opposed to the Congress all along. Balasaheb had once said he will shut the ‘dukaan’ (referring to his political party Shiv Sena) rather than joining the Congress. Now, his son is closing the dukaan (shop),” Mr. Nadda said. - PTI

  • June 23, 2023 14:09
    We will move ahead unitedly against the politics of hate: Congress
  • June 23, 2023 14:06
    Photo session underway in Patna: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again.

    Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Mr. Shah said, “No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite”. “Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the Opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats,” Mr. Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit said. - ANI

  • June 23, 2023 13:59
    Congress seeking support since it can’t defeat PM Modi alone: BJP on Opposition meet

    he BJP derided the Opposition parties’ efforts to forge a front against it and said the Congress was seeking the support of others because it was “incapable of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at JD(U) and other opposition parties, saying it was “ironic” that some of the leaders who witnessed the “murder of democracy” during the Emergency have assembled under the Congress’ parasol in Patna.

    They have sent out a message that they are unable of taking on Modi on their own, she claimed. “I want to especially express gratitude to the Congress for openly announcing that it is incapable of defeating Modi alone. It needs support.” “Power has moved from the palace to the people. That’s why people who take pride in their political legacy now have to go to those whom they had put behind bars during Emergency,” Ms. Irani said In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Kumar. - PTI

  • June 23, 2023 13:54
    Opposition meeting ‘war cry’ against ‘fascist’ regime: TN CM Stalin

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dubbed the opposition meeting here as a “war cry” against a “fascist and autocratic regime.” The DMK chief has been in town since Thursday night for the meeting hosted by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

    He took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. - PTI

  • June 23, 2023 13:54
    Rahul reaches Patna, received by Nitish at airport

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 23 received a warm welcome from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar upon arrival in the state capital for a crucial Opposition meeting.

    “Bihar is the DNA of Congress”, Mr. Gandhi said at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna while addressing party workers ahead of the opposition meeting. “Together, we will defeat the BJP. BJP spreads hatred while Congress believes in love”, he added.

    Read more.

  • June 23, 2023 13:54
    We are going to defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections unitedly.

    Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India. On one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, Gandhi said.

    “You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love,” he said. “That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar,” Mr. Gandhi said. “All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP,” the former Congress chief said, adding, “In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see.” “As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka. I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win,” Mr. Gandhi claimed. - PTI

  • June 23, 2023 13:54
    Akhilesh Yadav, Raghav Chadha, Uddhav Thackeray in Patna

    Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reached Bihar’s Patna on Friday to attend the Opposition leaders’ meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

    In the visuals, hundreds of SP workers and his followers were seen rushing towards his convoy to welcome their leader. Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha also reached the capital city of Patna. - ANI

Top News Today

