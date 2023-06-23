Opposition parties are together going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said and claimed a battle was on between his party’s “’Bharat Jodo’ ideology and the BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ thinking”.
Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, he asserted that a fight of ideologies was going on in India. “On the one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ thinking is on the other hand,” Mr. Gandhi said while addressing a large gathering of Congress workers and leaders at the party office in the Sadaqat Ashram area in Patna.
That is why we have come here because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar, the former party chief said. “All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP,” he said. - PTI
COMMents
SHARE