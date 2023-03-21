Opposition likely to file joint petition in court against misuse of agencies 

March 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are working closely together to stitch a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, and as part of its first step, the parties are mulling to file petitions in courts against the misuse of investigating agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and invited them for a dinner meeting in Delhi on March 18 and proposed to launch the “progressive Chief Minister’s group of India” or G-8 (including himself). The event however did not take place.

There is no clarity whether all parties concerned agreed to the proposition to come to Delhi or not, since the CPI(M) has worked closely with the Congress in Tripura and West Bengal and the DMK, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] and Mr. Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the Congress allies.

Though, sources, now claim that three parties – the AAP, the TMC and the BRS – are trying to work to build a consensus on issue of “misuse of investigating agencies” a common complaint that the Opposition parties have against the government. “We are working on a joint petition against the misuse of CBI and ED to file in either in the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court. The discussions are at an advanced stage and we will be moving the court soon,” a senior leader said.