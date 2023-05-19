Opposition leaders take aim at Kiren Rijiju after his removal as Law Minister

May 19, 2023 03:37 am | Updated May 18, 2023 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition leaders on Thursday reacted to Kiren Rijiju’s removal from the Ministry of Law and Justice by terming him a “failed Law Minister”.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha member and Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that Mr. Rijiju had routinely targeted the judiciary and trolled former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

“The failed law minister moves… In Earth Science what he can do? Hope Arjun Ram Meghwal acts in a dignified manner as law minister,” tweeted Mr. Tagore.

Abhishek Singhvi, senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, tweeted, “The party that claims to be the largest party on the planet is even unable to find a full time Law Minister. This doesn’t only reflect the lack of talent in the treasury bench, but also the sheer inefficiency of the government”.

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Not law, now Minister for Earth Sciences. It is not easy to understand the science behind the laws. Now [he] will try to grapple with the laws of science. Good luck my friend!”

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali tweeted, “On 7th February 2023 in Lok Sabha, I strongly objected to the unreasonable and dangerous criticism of judiciary by @KirenRijiju but Govt didn’t act timely. He has been removed today. It’s quite late and he has already caused irreversible damage to the institution.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to ask, “Is it because of the Maharashtra judgment embarrassment? Or the Modani-SEBI investigation?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the Central government had taken note of the judiciary’s “resentment” to Kiren Rijiju and, hence, he had been moved out of the Law Ministry. This is a victory of the judicial system, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

Mr. Raut claimed there is no one in the Narendra Modi government capable of handling the law portfolio independently. He alleged that Mr. Rijiju had tried to meddle in the judiciary’s functioning and even insulted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and many others.

“The entire judicial system was against the Minister and the government had to take note. This is a victory of the judicial system,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson claimed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Mr. Rijiju was trying to be above the law. His exit should be an example for all Union ministers doing the same, he said. The Central government must set the same benchmark for under-performing Ministers too, Mr. Crasto said.

(With PTI inputs)