Opposition leaders slam Prime Minister Modi’s “joke” on suicide

April 27, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition leaders from across the political spectrum on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cracking a joke on a sensitive issue like suicide and ridiculing mental health issues at a conclave of a private TV channel.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the subject of young people dying by suicide “is a tragedy, not a joke”.

The Prime Minister, while speaking at media conclave of Republic TV conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Vadra said, “Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB [National Crime Record Bureau] data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy not a joke”.

Ms. Vadra added that the Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better and “create awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive, morbid manner”.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi added that thousands of families in India lose their children to suicides. “The Prime Minister shouldn’t make fun of them,”he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha tweeted, ”Sickness is visible when the Prime Minister of the country tells a joke on a sensitive issue like ‘suicide’. But even more frightening is the applause and laughter after the joke. We have become a very sick society…Jai Hind.”

Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Twitter that the NCRB data on suicide not only over 1.5 million suicides in 2021 but also a jump of 7.2 per cent over 2020 figures. “We as a nation need to be more sensitive to depression and mental health issues with you leading the change not mocking their plight,”she said.

“Imagine the insensitive disregard for human life by our Prime Minister who needs to crack a joke on suicide!?!?Ironically, when this #AnpadhPM makes a sick & cruel joke on a girl’s suicide, the nation is expected to laugh!,” tweeted the official handle of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).