Parliament proceedings | Opposition leaders protest in Parliament complex, demand discussion on border tensions with China

December 21, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

PTI

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition members stage a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Dec 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China.

The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest.

Parliament Winter Session updates, December 21, 2022

MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.

They said the government will have to answer questions in Parliament on transgressions by China and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue.

Editorial | Warning sign: On a fresh India-China faceoff

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.

