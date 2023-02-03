ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leaders give adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout issue

February 03, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

Rule 267 allows for suspension of the day's business to debate issue suggested by member.

PTI

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leaders of several opposition parties on February 3, 2023 submitted adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue and also the border situation with China.

Prominent among those MPs who have given adjournment notices, include Congress chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain and party's Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

Besides, BRS leader K Keshava Rao and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also given notices under Rule 267 on the same issue.

Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Amee Yajnik, Pramod Tiwari, Kumar Ketkar and Neeraj Dangi have also given similar notices on the issue under Rule 267.

| Video Credit: ANI

"...This House do suspend the Zero Hour and relevant rules related to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value,  endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians," said Hussain in his notice.

"The report exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to and merit immediate discussion, adjourning today's list of business in the House," Rao said in his notice.

Manish Tewari (Congress), in his notice in Lok Sabha, has, however, demanded a discussion on the border situation with China.

| Video Credit: ANI

"....that this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China. Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab," Tewari said in his notice.

He also alleged that China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops.  "China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo," he alleged.

The adjournment notices come a day after a united opposition stalled both houses of Parliament over the issue while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what they described a "scam".

The opposition has been alleging that the drastic fall in Adani group shares on Indian exchanges has put public money in danger as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in the Adani Group.

The Congress has alleged that the LIC and SBI have been "forced" to invest in the Adani Group.

