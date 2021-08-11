National

Opposition leaders discuss strategy on Pegasus, other issues

Leaders of Opposition parties during a meeting at Parliament in New Delhi on August 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition leaders from various parties, including the Congress, the DMK and the Trinamool Congress, met on August 11 to evolve a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

About 14 parties were represented at the meeting held in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said.

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, also attended the discussion.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena, the National Conference, the NCP, CPI(M), RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK, and the LJD were present at the meeting.

Besides, Punjab MPs from the Congress and the Akali Dal staged a protest in Parliament complex in support of farmers seeking a repeal of the new-agri laws.

Members of the Opposition, on Tuesday, participated in the discussion in Lok Sabha on the Constitution Amendment bill to allow states to have their own lists of OBCs.


