India

Opposition is not against just BJP but ‘authoritarian’ government too: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Srinagar August 09, 2022 15:59 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 15:59 IST

Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] president Mehbooba Mufti on August 9 said Opposition parties in the country were not up against just the BJP but an “authoritarian” government that is “weaponising” state institutions to ensure an Opposition-free India.

“The predicament Nitish Kumar and Opposition parties find themselves in isn’t just because they are facing BJP. Instead, they are facing the might of an authoritarian government that’s weaponising every agency be it NIA, ED, CBI etc to ensure an opposition-free India,” Ms. Mehbooba tweeted.

She said for Jammu and Kashmir, the damage is not restricted to only political parties.

“It is far worse as the State has been butchered and disempowered unconstitutionally. Exactly why parties here looked beyond political differences to forge an alliance in the form of PAGD,” the PDP chief added. 

