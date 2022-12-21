Opposition in Rajya Sabha raises questions on ‘additional’ expenditure

December 21, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - New Delhi

On the second day of discussions in Rajya Sabha on the two Appropriation Bills moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Opposition continued to target the Centre’s fiscal policies and alleged gross miscalculation of expenditure in the Bills on Tuesday. They accused the Centre of not considering issues such as financial constraints of States, unemployment and inflation while setting its policy prerogatives.

Congress MP Amee Yajnik, who was the first speaker on Tuesday, said that through the Bills, the Centre is seeking approval from Parliament for an amount of ₹4,35,938 crore as additional expenditure. “It is a big amount. Out of this amount, ₹3,25,000 crore is only for revenue expenditure. So, the moot question that arises is how come there was so much error in planning. I would like to know from the Finance Minister: Was it devoid of any priorities or was there any misplaced focus when the monies were allocated? Whatever it is or whatever it may be, it definitely indicates a gross miscalculation of expended expenditure,” she said.

Countering Ms. Yagnik, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Arun Singh said India under the Narendra Modi government did much better than other countries in managing the economy even amid a pandemic. A number of welfare measures were initiated to help the poor and investment in social welfare schemes has increased, he said.

Trinamool Congress’s Dola Sen criticised the monetisation policy and said the Centre is trying o make money by selling the national wealth.

BRS MP K. Keshava Rao said he is concerned about the share that States are getting from the Centre’s revenues. Pointing out that the cesses are eating into the vitals of States’ economy, he said cesses and surcharges in gross tax revenue have increased to 28.08% in 2021-22 from 8.16% in 2011-12. “While the Finance Minister may claim the reason for such surcharges as the imposition of GST compensation cess, the reasons are absolutely different. The States urged the Union government to bring them into divisible pool and share them with States. The States’ share in the Central gross tax revenue was around 29% in 2021 due to increase in cesses and surcharges as against 41% recommended by the Finance Commission,” he said.

RJD MP Manoj K. Jha urged the Centre to take immediate steps to address unemployment among youth. He also pointed out that a number of major infrastructure projects are pending in States like Bihar.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said much of the Centrally-sponsored schemes are to trumpet leaders of the BJP. “We do not require that. You (the Centre) give money to the States. We deserve the money. We would devise the scheme, we would implement it. That is the only way in which this country can be a true federation,” he said.

Congress MP Kumar Ketkar said farmers are being deprived of their essential inputs, including fertilizer subsidies, and they have begun mobilisation around Delhi for the second time. “No investment coming from abroad, no investment coming from within the country and, therefore, the Finance Minister tries to show that, actually, it is a problem which is God-given and not man-given or Government-given or class-given,” he said.