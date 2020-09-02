Opposition hits out at move to suspend Question Hour for monsoon session

New Delhi

02 September 2020 11:13 IST

Parliament will be reduced to a rubber stamp, they say

Opposition parties are outraged over the government’s decision to suspend the Question Hour in the upcoming monsoon session. Rajya Sabha floor leader of Trinamool Congress Derek O’ Brien said it was for the first time since 1950 that it had been suspended, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Parliament would be reduced to a rubber stamp.

On Tuesday evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had reached out to Opposition leaders, informing them that the Question Hour would be suspended while the Zero Hour, in which subjects of national importance can be raised, would be curtailed. The 60-minute-long Zero Hour will now be reduced to 30 minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

MPs are required to submit the questions for the Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Since the session starts on September 14, the MPs have not been asked to submit the questions.

He further pointed out that there had been only four special sessions when there was no Question Hour. “During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions, there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for special purposes, Orissa, Proclamation of emergency, 44th Amendment, President’s Rule Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a regular session,” he added.

Mr. Tharoor said that the pandemic was being used as an excuse to stifle “democracy and dissent”.

The government has argued that it was not possible for ministries to respond to questions since it was already overstretched because of the pandemic.

As a norm, the Opposition and the government get equal time during a Parliamentary session. The monsoon session will be setting many precedents. It will be the first time the Parliamentarians will be accommodated in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls to ensure physical distancing.