Opposition hits out at move to suspend Question Hour for monsoon session

Parliament will be reduced to a rubber stamp, they say

Opposition parties are outraged over the government’s decision to suspend the Question Hour in the upcoming monsoon session. Rajya Sabha floor leader of Trinamool Congress Derek O’ Brien said it was for the first time since 1950 that it had been suspended, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Parliament would be reduced to a rubber stamp.

On Tuesday evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had reached out to Opposition leaders, informing them that the Question Hour would be suspended while the Zero Hour, in which subjects of national importance can be raised, would be curtailed. The 60-minute-long Zero Hour will now be reduced to 30 minutes.

MPs are required to submit the questions for the Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Since the session starts on September 14, the MPs have not been asked to submit the questions.

MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?Pandemic excuse to murder democracy — Derek O'Brien | ' (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020 He further pointed out that there had been only four special sessions when there was no Question Hour. “During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions, there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for special purposes, Orissa, Proclamation of emergency, 44th Amendment, President’s Rule Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a regular session,” he added. Mr. Tharoor said that the pandemic was being used as an excuse to stifle “democracy and dissent”. 2/2 Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board & uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020 The government has argued that it was not possible for ministries to respond to questions since it was already overstretched because of the pandemic. As a norm, the Opposition and the government get equal time during a Parliamentary session. The monsoon session will be setting many precedents. It will be the first time the Parliamentarians will be accommodated in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls to ensure physical distancing.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. To get full access, please subscribe. Already have an account ? Sign in Show Less Plan Start your 14 days free trial. Sign Up Subscription Benefits Include Today's Paper Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list. Faster pages Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly. Unlimited Access Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations. Dashboard A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences. Personalised recommendations A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes. Briefing We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day. *Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.

A letter from the Editor Dear reader, We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda. Support Quality Journalism