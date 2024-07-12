Opposition flags video from Gujarat, slams Modi government over ‘disease of unemployment’

Job interview leads to stampede-like situation in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar

Flagging a viral video of a stampede-like situation at Bharuch district in Gujarat, where over 800 people turned up for a walk-in interview held by a firm for 40 vacancies, the Opposition renewed its attack on the government over high unemployment in the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, posting the video on X, said the “disease of unemployment has taken the form of an epidemic in India and BJP-ruled states have turned into the epicentre of this disease”.

In the video, aspirants are seen jostling with one another over a narrow ledge to enter the interview venue. The railing of the ramp, on which the aspirants were standing, collapsed under their collective weight.

In the post in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said, “The ‘future of India’ standing in queues for a common job is the reality of Narendra Modi’s ‘Amrit Kaal’.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP. “This video is proof of the ‘cheating model’ that BJP has played on the people of Gujarat for the last 22 years. This video is also solid proof of the way the Modi government has snatched jobs from the youth and ruined their future for the last 10 years,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The BJP’s promise of providing two crore jobs annually — paper leak, recruitment corruption, education mafia, keeping government jobs vacant for years, knowingly not filling SC/ST/OBC/EWS posts, recruitment on contract by bringing schemes like Agniveer, and leaving crores of youth to wander from door to door’ — has fallen prey to all these!” Mr. Kharge said.

Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav said the video reveals the “truth” about the Gujarat model of “false development”. He blamed the government’s policies for the high rate of unemployment. The youth, he said, will remove the BJP government because as long as the BJP is there, there is no hope for them.

The Trinamool Congress from its official handle on X posted the video and said, “This is the reality of the much-vaunted ‘Gujarat Model’. This is PM @narendramodi‘s legacy – record unemployment, desperation & chaos!”

Responding to questions by reporters on the video, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He gives knowledge to everyone about ‘vikas’ but he isn’t able to give employment to the people of Gujarat,” he said.