Opposition flags loss of headship of House committees

December 07, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress raising the issue of chairpersonships of parliamentary committees reorganised in October, just before the Winter Session, and which they said denied the claims established through parliamentary conventions to include the Opposition parties.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury first raised this issue with Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also joining him. “The convention of appointing the chairman of parliamentary committees from Opposition parties is being done away with,” Mr. Chowdhury said. At this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked whether there was an implied criticism of the Speaker’s actions in this situation.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay said that the members were not criticising the Speaker, but despite the Trinamool being one of the largest parties in the Lok Sabha, it was informed by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry that it will not be given the chairmanship of any committee. “I was called up by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs that this was to be notified. And while we are speaking out against it, we are not going beg,” he said.

In a reconstitution of parliamentary panels, notified by secretariats of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, chairpersons of several committees were changed in the Congress.

The Congress and Trinamool had lost the chairmanship of four key parliamentary panels including the committee on Home Affairs and Information Technology, and no longer head any major committee.

With the rejig in composition brought in by the Lok Sabha in October, the chairpersons of the six major parliamentary committees – Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health – belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.