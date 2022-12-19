Opposition find faults with Centre’s fiscal management

December 19, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Initiating a debate on the two Appropriation Bills moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, senior Congress MP and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said the Centre is favouring corporate companies and Centre’s favouritism is evident in the decreasing share of corporate tax in the gross tax revenues. Mr. Chidambaram asked the Centre also to explain how it will find the revenue to spend an additional amount of ₹3.26 lakh crore in this financial year.

Mr. Chidambaram said the corporate tax is 26.1% of the gross tax revenue. He said it used to be 34% of the gross tax revenue in 2013-14. He asked why such a “great benefit” was given to the corporate houses. He said the corporate houses were given a bonanza of ₹2.5 lakh crore and yet they are not ready to invest in the country.

The former finance minister said if the growth, as projected by the government, is 11.1%, the Centre should also share the figures of inflation and real growth with the Upper House. He asked how the Centre will find the resources to spend an additional amount of about ₹3.26 lakh crore. “Has the government already collected excess revenues? Or is the government borrowing the money?” he asked adding that the Centre must be expecting nominal growth above 11.1% so that the Centre can spend ignoring the fiscal deficit.

He said governments under P.V. Narasimha Rao, A.B. Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh have helped to double the GDP at constant prices every 10 years. He said the Narendra Modi government is in power for the last eight years and asked if it would be able to double the GDP by the end of its term.

Citing recession in countries like the United Kingdom and Germany, he asked if the Centre is prepared to tackle such a scenario in India too. He said private investment is sluggish and private consumption is down along with low exports and increasing trade deficits. “How do you propose to stimulate growth,” he asked Ms. Sitharaman.

Replying to Chidambaram’s charges senior BJP MP and former Finance Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has targeted to become a five trillion economy. He said India will bypass United States by 2049. He made a strong pitch against the trend of going back to the old pension scheme. “It is sinful and unethical to create liabilities on people,” he said adding that States will have to set aside huge percentage of resources if old pension scheme is brought back.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said States are spending 150% more than the Centre and there is an economic blockade on the States by the Centre. He said this government brought at least 29 Bills against federalism. He urged the Centre to keep the borrowing limit of States at 4%. He criticised the increasing share of cesses in gross tax revenue and alleged that States have been deprived of the share of various cesses imposed by the Centre. He said in the last five years, the Centre has written off ₹10 lakh crore, which is bigger than the budgets of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

The debate will continue on Tuesday and Ms. Sitharaman is expected to reply to the points raised by the elders.