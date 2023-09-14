Opposition deplores BJP’s G-20 celebrations when security personnel were killed by terrorists in J&K

September 14, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - New Delhi:

Opposition leaders belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc targeted the BJP for holding G-20 “celebrations” and felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters on a day when terrorists killed security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, three soldiers and a police officer were killed in a gun battle with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district. The deceased included Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, rifleman Ravi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat.

Several Opposition leaders took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their criticism, while the Congress held a press conference and started the proceedings by observing two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

“While our soldiers were fighting the battle with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Anantnag and news had come out about the death of our three soldiers and some were wounded, Modi ji was doing his own mahima mandan [self glorification]in BJP headquarters by his own people,” head of the Congress’ ex-servicemen department Col. (retd.) Rohit Chaudhary told reporters.

“Irresponsible person in power. Responsible leaders sacrifice their lives for India,” Congress Whip for the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore commented over a post that put two video clips side by side: celebrations at the BJP headquarters and floral wreaths being offered by security personnel to their deceased colleagues.

Slams BJP

RJD leader Manoj Jha also slammed the BJP for organising the welcome programme for Mr. Modi and said the ruling party held “celebrations” at its headquarters even as four security personnel were killed by terrorists.

Trinamool Congress’ leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’ Brien said, “Marigolds for Modi but not a minute for the martyrs. It is high time we call out the hypocrisy of PM Modi. Stop celebrating Mr. Modi while the brave soldiers lay down their lives”.

“The country deplored the BJP’s hollow nationalism. The BJP exploited the Army and treated them as political instruments,” Mr. O’Brien added.

CPI general secretary D. Raja claimed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was not normal or peaceful as claimed by the Union government. “Ground reality demands proper policy approach to win the confidence of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Issues can’t be resolved using force alone,” Mr. Raja said.

Questioning the celebrations, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali asked, “Couldn’t it have been postponed?”

