Opposition continuously using language inciting violence against PM Modi: BJP

In the wake of the assassination attempt on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday cautioned the Congress-led Opposition against the use of words such as “violence” and “murder” in their statements targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it could have dangerous consequences.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said “choice of words” was crucial in public life. “The kind of words the Opposition uses against Modiji is extremely worrying. Use of words like ‘violence’ and ‘murder’ creates unnecessary tension in the society. As an IPS [retired] officer has written today, it has a psychological impact which promotes violent behaviour. The Opposition should maintain dignity by not choosing such words. They should exercise restraint by being serious in their words and behaviour,” he said.

At a press conference, Rajya Sabha member and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also cited the retired officer’s article which drew “attention towards the current security related activities in the world and its impact on India”.

Mr. Trivedi said former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated about two years ago and a few days ago, an attempt was made on Mr. Trump’s life. Stating that use of provocative language for short-term political goals should be avoided, he alleged that such a language was being used against Mr. Modi continuously, including by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader said derogatory words such as dande marenge (hit with sticks), kabr khudegi (grave will be dug), mar ja (die), sar phod denge (will break your head ) etc., were being directed at Mr. Modi. “The person who used words like boti boti katna [cut into pieces] against the Prime Minister has been made an MP of the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Trivedi further said that Congress leader Mr. Gandhi, when speaking about an incident where an object was thrown at Mr. Modi’s convoy, had remarked that it symbolised the end of fear. “Does this mean that anything should happen to the entourage of any leader?” asked Mr. Trivedi, also recounting the 2021 security breach during the PM’s visit in Punjab. Mr. Trivedi said words like “death” and “violence” should not be used in political statements.

He said the word “death” was first used against a leader by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2007. When the Congress was in power at the Centre, he alleged that in the Ishrat Jahan case, an attempt was made to show that she was not a terrorist.

“This is a sad example of how far one can go to save a terrorist who intended to target Mr. Modi. On October 24, 2013, serial bomb blasts took place at his Patna rally when the Congress was in power at the Centre. What security arrangements were made by the Central government there?” he asked, stating that the Union government ensured the security of Mr. Gandhi and his sister during their recent visit to Kashmir.

On the day Mr. Trump was shot at, in response to an X post by Mr. Gandhi expressing concern over the incident, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had posted: “These are insincere words. Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM’s security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover.”

