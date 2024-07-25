Opposition continues to corner Centre over indexation, farmers’ distress

The war of words between the Opposition and Treasury Benches in the Rajya Sabha on the state of economy – particularly inflation, unemployment and the condition of farmers – continued on the second day of the debate on the Budget.

Alleging corruption, the Opposition demanded that the Centre provide details of the beneficiaries of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fazal Bima Yojana and the PM Kisan Nidhi, which was resisted by the BJP members.

The Opposition members also questioned the decision to remove indexation benefit on sale of old property, and said it would lead to a fall in investments in the sector.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the removal of indexation benefit would create hurdles in people’s plans to purchase their “dream homes”. “Restore indexation on long-term capital gains. Throughout the world, to woo investors to invest they are incentivised. In this country, by removing indexation we are disincentivising the investor class,” he said. “If you do not bring back indexation, three things will happen in this country. First, investment in real estate will go down and people will never be able to buy their dream homes,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that there would be a huge inflow of black money if the Centre doesn’t roll back the decision to withdraw indexation.

C.V. Shanmugham of the AIADMK demanded more Central allocation for Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure, health care, social justice and education. “The government has mentioned 76 projects in Tamil Nadu, but most of them are pre-existing ones getting a facelift. Moreover, in the Budget, no help in flood mitigation was provided, despite the State being prone to cyclones. There is no mention of a linkage of Cauvery and Godavari in the Budget,” he said.

M. Mohamed Abdulla of the DMK said Tamil Nadu expected support and recognition in the budgetary allocations, but received nothing. “The government is supposed to represent the people of the country as a whole. However, it is very unfortunate and unfair to see unequal distribution to the State governments, especially for the non-BJP ruled States like Tamil Nadu, which provides the highest tax to the government,” he said.

MSP formula

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Budget is only an attempt to save the government. He said there was nothing for farmers, youth and the poor though the Budget speech started by saying that the government works for the three groups. He asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to implement the formula suggested by the M.S. Swaminathan Commission to fix the minimum support price (MSP). His remarks that ₹3 lakh crore remained unspent under six major schemes of the Centre led to brief disruption of the proceedings as the BJP members questioned it.

Commenting on senior AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s remarks about the arrests of Opposition politicians, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the executive cannot send anyone to jail without the approval of a court.