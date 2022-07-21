Opposition congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Parties hope Ms. Murmu will guard constitutional democracy in the country, stand by silenced voices

The Opposition parties on Thursday congratulated NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, said: “I send my congratulations and best wishes to the President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu. I look forward to meeting her soon as well.”

“Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Complimenting Ms. Murmu on her victory, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter to say: “...my best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President.”

Congratulating Ms. Murmu, CPI general secretary D. Raja tweeted, “She has been elected as the custodian of the Constitution of India and I sincerely hope that she will uphold and protect the values enshrined in our Constitution. My best wishes”.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the Honourable President of India. As the custodian of the Constitution of India, we look forward to the protection and strengthening of our constitutional values and the character of secular, democratic Indian republic.”

Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I would like to congratulate Hon’ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president and State Chief Minister Hemant Soren also congratulated Ms. Murmu. The party had extended its support to her for the Presidential election.

Example of women’s empowerment

Joining in was DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble Droupadi Murmu on being elected to the highest constitutional position of India. Emerging from the oppressed sections of the society, we strongly believe that you will stand by silenced voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy.”

Soon after it became clear that Ms. Murmu had won the election, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to social media platforms saying, “Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country.”

“Her journey from a humble beginning to become the First Citizen of the country is indeed inspiring and her journey is a shining example of women empowerment. Wish her the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar State Assembly, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav too extended his best wishes to the President-elect.

Democracy, communal harmony

The Opposition had fielded former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as its common candidate. In a statement released on Thursday evening, he complimented Ms. Murmu on her victory, stating: “I hope — indeed, every Indian hopes — that as the 15th President of India, she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her.”

Mr. Sinha thanked the leaders of the Opposition political parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in the election, and all members of the Electoral College who voted for him.

He said despite the outcome, he was of the view that the election had benefited Indian democracy in two ways: it brought most Opposition parties on a common platform, which was the need of the hour; and in the course of the election campaign, he tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of the Opposition parties on major issues before the nation and the common people.

“In particular, I voiced strong concern over the blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, Income Tax department and even the office of Governor against Opposition parties and their leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments...this, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India...,” said Mr. Sinha.