Opposition condemns police action at Jamia, demands judicial probe

Opposition leaders gathered here on Monday to condemn the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents that led to several students being injured.

At a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said it wasn’t just his party, the Congress, but the entire Opposition was united in condemning the Delhi Police’s actions at the university, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by Parliament last week. He said in previous student agitations the police would not enter the university campus without the Vice Chancellor’s approval. “Since the VC has said that no approval has been given, how did the police, which is under the control of the BJP-ruled Centre, enter Jamia”, he asked. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents. The Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Cabinet are responsible as they brought in such a legislation.

Communisty Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said what happened in Jamia was unacceptable in a democracy. “Whose orders were it on the basis of which Delhi Police entered the university. The Home Minister is directly in charge. Where is he? We haven’t seen him in past two days.”

CPI leader D. Raja said: “There is a civil war-like situation in the country”.

Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal condemned the “dog whistle message of the Prime Minister that [protesters] could be recognised by their clothes”.

Javed Ali Khan of the Samajwadi Party said he had been a student of Jamia, as was his wife, who was now a teacher there. His daughter is a Jamia student currently, he said, adding that the issue was an emotional one for him.

Referring to the burning of buses by protesters, something which Jamia students have disassociated themselves from, Mr. Khan said “the fire incident happened 3 km away from the Jamia campus and the Delhi Police showed their courage on the students studying in the library, 3 km away from the incidents.” The government should convene a special session of Parliament to revoke the CAA.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said riots happened due to communal tensions or local issues, but when riots and violence occurred due to the government's decision, it was very dangerous. “It means the country is against the government.”

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav said “either this government will remain, or the CAA will remain.”