Opposition cancels meeting as leaders are busy introspecting on poll losses

A scheduled meeting of the Opposition parties on Friday has been cancelled due to unavailability of majority of leaders.
The exercise was initiated by the Congress following reports of discrepancies from Bihar and many other States on the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in the Lok Sabha polls.
The parties also wanted to discuss the floor strategy for the coming Parliament session, which is likely to begin on June 6. The majority of the leaders are busy introspecting on the losses suffered by their parties and have expressed regret.
The meeting is now likely to be held just a day ahead of the Parliament session.
