Opposition boycott of Parliament building inauguration | Jaishankar says there should be a limit to doing politics

May 26, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Rajpipla

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 26 described as “unfortunate” the decision by 20 Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said there should be a limit to doing politics.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, was speaking to reporters at Rajpipla town of Narmada district. He said the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be celebrated as a festival by the entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new structure on Sunday.

The Opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

“I believe that the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be taken as a festival of democracy and it should be celebrated in that spirit. It should not be made a subject of controversy. It is unfortunate if it becomes a subject of controversy,” said Jaishankar, who represents Gujarat in Rajya Sabha.

"Some people are trying (to create a controversy). But I believe that there should be a limit to indulging in politics. At least on such occasions, the entire country should come together and celebrate this festival,” said the Union Minister.

During his Gujarat visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to go to four villages of Narmada district that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.