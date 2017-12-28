Opposition bats for Kejriwal in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday got resounding support in the Rajya Sabha from the Opposition members in his battle for more powers for his government. They criticised Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s ''constant'' intervention in the working of the government.

The House was debating the NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which extends immunity to illegal constructions in Delhi till December 31, 2020. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, went through the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Delhi government has no powers: SP leader

Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal said, “The Delhi government has no powers. The Lt. Governor treats the Chief Minister like a peon.”

Trinamool Congress member Nadimul Haque said: “Why isn’t the elected government of Delhi allowed to run? It has been elected democratically by the people of Delhi. The Lt. Governor is dictating...what has to be done. What steps are they taking to rectify this situation?”

He pointed out that Mr. Kejriwal was not invited to the inauguration of a new service (Magenta line) of Delhi Metro, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “... this one-upmanship should end,” he said, as Opposition members hissed “shame.”

'In Puducherry too'

D. Raja of the CPI said: “How long can we allow this conflict to go on. It is not just Delhi; Puducherry too has a similar problem. We will have to take a relook at the issue.”

Replying to the debate, Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said that as the inauguration of the Magenta line was only for the Uttar Pradesh section, Mr. Kejriwal was not invited.