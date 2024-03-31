ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition attacks PM Modi for not standing up when President presented Bharat Ratna to Advani

March 31, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Experts, however, saying that PM Modi was just following the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s protocol.

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence in New Delhi on March 31, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on. Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan via PTI

The Opposition has alleged on march 31 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespected President Droupadi Murmu by not standing up when Ms. Murmu was presenting the Bharat Ratna to veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani. The Congress said such incidents show that the mentality of Mr. Modi and the BJP is “anti-women and anti-Dalit”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress said in a statement that the President of the country was standing and PM Modi was sitting. “Once again PM Modi has deliberately insulted the tribal woman President. This is not the first time — when the new Parliament was inaugurated, she was not invited and the President was not seen even in the Pran Pratistha programme of Ram Temple,” the party said.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh said the action was the gravest disrespect to the President. “The Prime Minister certainly should have been standing,” he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while addressing the INDIA rally, criticised PM Modi’s action. “When the President was conferring Bharat Ratna to Advaniji, Modiji was sitting next to Advaniji but did not even stand in honour of the President,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Experts, however, are saying that Mr. Modi was just following the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s protocol. Ashok Malik, former press secretary to former President Ramnath Kovind, said on X that Rashtrapati Bhavan protocol has the President and recipient both standing, while other guests — including the Vice-President and Prime Minister — are seated. “If the recipient is elderly or indisposed he/she may stay seated. This event did not take place in Rashtrapati Bhavan, but obviously the usual protocol was followed,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US