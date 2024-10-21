Opposition asks Minority Affairs Ministry to explain the consultative process that led to Waqf Bill 

At a meeting of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Monday (October 21, 2024), the Opposition members grilled the representatives of the Union Minority Affairs Ministry on the consultation process before the drafting of the legislation.

The Opposition members have contended that the Ministry was unable to categorically establish a paper trail of the consultations that took place.

Also read: What are the contentious amendments to the Waqf Act and what are the implications? | Explained

As per a submission by the Ministry, 12 officials from the Minority Affairs Ministry and the Law and Justice Ministry drafted the law. Four consultative committee meetings were held, two in Delhi and one each in Mumbai and Lucknow.

The Chief Executive Officers of the Waqf Boards in States and Union Territories took part in the meetings held in Delhi on on June 13 and November 7, 2023, while the Ministry claimed that members of the public were also called for the two other consultations.

“We had asked the committee to give us details of the consultative process that the legislation went through. Turns out the minutes of the meeting, they submitted about the purported consultations they have had, are basically meetings chaired by the Minister on administrative and operational issues regarding the implementation of the old Act,” a senior Opposition leader said. He also pointed out that the minutes do not mention any reasons for bringing in the new legislation or clause-by-clause consultation with various stakeholders.

Another member wanted to know if the Central Waqf Council was involved in the drafting of the law, and additionally which of the 12 officials from the two Ministries had a specialised knowledge of the Muslim law.

“The Ministry has not been able to show a paper trail which can establish the process by which the law was drafted or consultations with all stakeholders happened. This raises several questions, including which extra-constitutional body was involved in drafting of the Bill,” a third member said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is yet to respond to the complaints filed by the Opposition members and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.