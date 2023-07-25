ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM Modi

July 25, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen (IM), to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Opposition alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 25 said “call us what you want”, but “we are INDIA” and “will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur”.

PM Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen (IM), to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the Opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the Opposition for long.

Hitting back at Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people.” “We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” the former Congress chief said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the Prime Minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen (IM), but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said PM Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

