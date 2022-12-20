Opposition accuses Centre of ‘misusing’ constitutional body as NHRC reaches Bihar to investigate hooch tragedy

December 20, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre’s decision to get the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the recent Bihar hooch tragedy was called into question with Opposition parties in both Houses of Parliament criticising the BJP-led government of misusing constitutional bodies.

While the Lok Sabha saw members of the JD(U) and BJP get into a war of words, in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders staged a walkout at 11.50 a.m., charging the government of using constitutional bodies to target non-BJP ruled States.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of ‘double standards’, 14 like-minded Opposition parties in a joint statement pointed out that “from 2016, when prohibition was imposed by Bihar Government led by JD(U)-BJP, to 2021, there have been over 200 hooch-related deaths in the state, but the NHRC never felt the need to Investigate any such incident”.

When similar liquor tragedies have occurred in BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, why did the NHRC not go (investigate) there, they asked.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour , JD(U) MP and party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan, said, “National Human Rights Commission has informed the Bihar government that the hooch deaths in Chhapra will be probed by them. How did the human rights commission come into this?”

However, BJP MP from Patna Sahib and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad backed the NHRC investigation and said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should also carry out a similar inquiry.

“Over 100 people died of poisonous liquor. There was no post-mortem, viscera was not kept. NHRC should go there, Child commission should also go because those who died include children, Dalits, backward groups.... This is a serious issue,” he said.

Lok Sabha member from Patliputra and BJP leader, Ram Kripal Yadav, backed Mr. Prasad on the floor of the House.

Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan demanded President’s Rule in Bihar, alleging that the State government is trying to suppress the incidents of death due to spurious liquor and the leaders of Mahagatbandhan are sitting quiet.

BJP’s Janardan Singh Sigriwal too made a similar charge and demanded compensation for the people who died in the hooch tragedy in Bihar.

In the Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj K. Jha had moved a notice to debate the partisan role of NHRC but was not allowed to speak on the issue by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, in a co-ordinated Opposition effort, the issue was raised by TMC MP Dola Sen, who during her Zero Hour speech on ‘disbursal of funds under various central schemes’ said, “It is unfortunate that the NHRC goes to Bihar and Bengal but is never seen in UP or Gujarat. In protest, while laying my papers on Zero Hour submission, we are walking out during the zero-hour submission.”

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Mr. Jha said, “Preparation and distribution of illicit liquor in any part of India is a matter of collective national concern. But so far we have not heard of the NHRC making visits following hooch tragedies in Gujarat, MP, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other States ruled by BJP. Such a brazenly partisan approach is eroding the credibility of NHRC.”

He also pointed out that the human rights body did not visit Morbi where more than 150 persons were killed in a bridge collapse.

On Monday, the Nitish Kumar government put the number of deaths in the Saran hooch tragedy at 38 but BJP leaders have claimed that the toll may have crossed 100.