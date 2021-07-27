National

Opponents trying to stop BSP’s Brahmin outreach: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused her opponents in Uttar Pradesh of using various tactics to impede her party’s outreach among the Brahmin community.

On July 23, under the leadership of BSP Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra, the party kicked-off a fresh outreach programme among the Brahmins who punch way above their weight in U.P. and are believed capable of influencing the narrative. The BSP’s campaign started from Ayodhya with Mr. Mishra offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and Hanumangarhi Temple.

Ms. Mayawati said the “enthusiastic participation” in the Brahmin Sammelan was proof that the community had faith in the BSP.

She further said that her opponents had “lost their sleep” due to the success of the programmes and were using various tactics to “stop” them.

She, however, did not name which party and nor did she specify how they were trying to impede her campaign.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

BJP central leadership silent on BSY after his exit

Democracy has capacity to reconcile differences, bring out best of citizens’ potential: President Ram Nath Kovind

Mizoram govt should apologise to Assam govt, Assamese: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Handicrafts by Villupuram artisans to soon find place on global market platforms

Karnataka BJP Legislature Party meet on July 27 evening

AMU students take out march demanding bail for Azam Khan

COVID-19 | The Lancet article highlights gender inequality in health

Paddy fields comprise 19% of land required for Kerala's SilverLine project

If you’re concerned about farmers, allow LS to function: Tomar tells Oppn

Assam declares 3-day state mourning to condole death of 5 cops, 1 civilian in border clash with Mizoram

Court stays critical order passed against actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Ghost case

How this Kerala school has come to the aid of its students in the time of pandemic

Banks told not to levy penalty on withdrawals in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, due to death

COVID-19: SC seeks response from Centre and Delhi govt. on steps being taken to vaccinate the homeless

Yediyurappa expresses grief over suicide by admirer

Delhi HC rejects IMA chief’s plea against court order asking him not to use platform to propagate religion

Resolve issue of OBC reservation in AIQ in medical seats ‘on top priority’ soon, says PM Modi

Over 75,000 students migrate from private to government schools this year in T.N.

Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity: India in UNSC

More information sought on Markandeya river dispute, says Jal Shakti Minister
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 1:56:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/opponents-trying-to-stop-bsps-brahmin-outreach-mayawati/article35555455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY