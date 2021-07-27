Opponents trying to stop BSP’s Brahmin outreach: Mayawati

The BSP chief said the ‘enthusiastic participation’ in the Brahmin Sammelan was proof that the community had faith in her party.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused her opponents in Uttar Pradesh of using various tactics to impede her party’s outreach among the Brahmin community.

On July 23, under the leadership of BSP Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra, the party kicked-off a fresh outreach programme among the Brahmins who punch way above their weight in U.P. and are believed capable of influencing the narrative. The BSP’s campaign started from Ayodhya with Mr. Mishra offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and Hanumangarhi Temple.

Ms. Mayawati said the “enthusiastic participation” in the Brahmin Sammelan was proof that the community had faith in the BSP.

She further said that her opponents had “lost their sleep” due to the success of the programmes and were using various tactics to “stop” them.

She, however, did not name which party and nor did she specify how they were trying to impede her campaign.